Gaza Incendiary Balloons Burn 36 Israeli Settlements

Gaza, MINA – Fires broke out in 36 Israeli settlement locations on Sunday which was triggered by incendiary balloons flown from Gaza.

The fires broke out in forest and agricultural areas in a number of Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip.

The 19 fire hotspots occurred in the residential community of Asykul, 4 in the Shaer Hanegev settlement community, 4 in the Sadot Negev settlement, and others in a number of different communities. Thus Palinfo reported.

Palestinian youths since three weeks ago, started flying balloons towards Israeli residential areas, in response to the tightening of the Gaza blockade and violations by the Israeli occupation of the ceasefire agreement.

Resistance factions in Gaza affirm their readiness to fight the Israeli occupation, to lift the blockade that imprisons around 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, especially as the corona outbreak spreads among the citizens.

Since last week, the Israeli occupation closed the Karem Shalom trade crossing and banned the entry of building materials and fuel, which triggered an electricity crisis in Gaza, due to the lack of fuel, the only power plant in Gaza stopped operating.

A number of attempts by mediators such as Egypt and Qatar to lift the blockade of Gaza have yet to bear fruit. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)