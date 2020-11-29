Gaza Export 44 Tons of Olive Oil to Gulf States

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it will export olive oil to Saudi Arabia and Eni Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time. The commodity comes from an area that has been besieged by Israel, namely Gaza.

Speaking to the press, Ministry Spokesman Adham Al-Basyouni revealed: “A total of 44 tonnes of olive oil exported to Arab countries was carried out after achieving olive oil self-sufficiency in Gaza for the first time,” he said as quoted by middleeastmonitor.

He stated that his ministry was making efforts to export Gaza’s excess olive oil and this is done as part of his support to the farmers.

Hamdi Al-Jerjawi, a food and agricultural trader from Gaza, said that the oil will indeed be exported to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Al-Jerjawi praised this move. He stressed that it will help the farmers to improve their abilities.

It should be noted that there are 33,400 dunam olive groves in Gaza. The plantation land produces 23,250 tonnes of oil every year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)