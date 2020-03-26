G20 Summit: Towards a Global Union Against COVID-19

By: Sajadi, A Jurnalist of MINA News Agency

Countries with the world’s largest economy that are members of the Group of 20 countries or the G20 will hold an Extraordinary Summit virtually virtual to discuss the handling of Coronavirus Deseases-19 (COVID-19).

The King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz as G20 Presidency in 2020, will lead the summit which will be held on Thursday, March 26 at 7 pm.

It is hoped that the G20 Heads of State can produce a global statement regarding COVID-19, both how to provide a health system and steps to prevent the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

King Salman in his Twitter account expressed his belief, this time the virtual G20 Summit will unite the global fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are holding this extraordinary G20 Summit to unite efforts towards a global response. May God save humanity from all dangers, ” King Salman said, as quoted from Arab News.

The Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, who was also scheduled to attend the meeting, encouraged global solidarity to take joint and coordinated actions, such as the need for access and affordability of medical equipment and vaccines.

For Indonesia and other developing countries, financial support in bilateral, regional or multilateral mechanisms globally needs to be supported by increased international cooperation in combating COVID-19 and all its economic and social impacts.

Globally, coronavirus until Wednesday has infected more than 439 thousand people and killed around 19 thousand people. In addition, it is feared that the spread of coronavirus pandemic will worsen the condition of global economy.

The group of 20 countries consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The 20 countries plus the European Union, Spain, Jordan, Switzerland, and Singapore as well as relevant international organizations such as the United Nations, WHO, the World Bank and the IMF will hold discussions at the virtual meeting. (A/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)