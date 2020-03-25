G20 High Level Summit Held Virtually

Riyadh, MINA – Countries with the world’s largest economy that are members of the G20, including Indonesia will hold an Extraordinary High-Level Conference (Summit) virtually or online to discuss the handling of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The Head of State of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz as the G20 Presidency in 2020, will lead the summit which will be held on Thursday at 7 pm. It is hoped that the G20 Heads of State can produce a joint statement regarding COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will attend the meeting and discuss online with the leaders of G20 member countries and related international organizations including the UN, WHO, World Bank, and IMF.

In addition, economic and social impacts which will affect the global supply-chain will also be discussed. IMF estimates that the impact of COVID-19 is potentially as bad as the global economic crisis in 2008.

For this reason, the G20 meeting is very much awaited by the world to support financial stability and the world economy.

Before the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Summit was held, the G20 had held a virtual meeting of the Ministers of Finance and G20 Central Bank Governor and the G20 Sherpa meeting.

The G20 formed in 1999 is the main forum for international economic cooperation which has a strategic position that collectively represents 85 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 2/3 of the world’s population. (R / RE1)

