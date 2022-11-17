G20 Bali Summit Agree with “G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration”

Bali, MINA – The 17th G20 Summit which was held in Indonesia on 15-16 November 2022 resulted in the “G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration”.

“This is the first declaration that can be realized since February 2022,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo while closing the series of the Indonesian G20 Presidency on Wednesday in Bali.

On that occasion, President Jokowi also expressed his highest appreciation to all the leaders and delegates who were present and provided flexibility so that the declaration could be agreed upon and ratified.

“I also want to express my highest appreciation to all working groups and engagement groups for their dedication, contribution, thoughts and contributions to the Indonesian G20 Presidency,” said the President.

Apart from the declaration, said the President, the Indonesian G20 Presidency also produced concrete deliverables which contained a list of cooperation projects from G20 member countries and invitations.

“This cooperation project will help bring the G20 closer to the people, ensuring that the G20 is beneficial, not only for its members but also for the world, and especially for developing countries. Let us recover together, recover stronger,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)