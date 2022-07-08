Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Passed Away

Nara, MINA – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday at the age of 67 after he was shot while delivering a short speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of national elections.

Japan’s longest-serving leader was shot by a 41-year-old man who approached him from behind at around 11:30 am, while he was speaking in front of the Yamato-Saidaiji Station of the Kintetsu Railway, police added, adding that Abe had fainted on the ground after two gunshots were heard. He was then rushed to the hospital, according to Kyodo News.

A doctor at the Nara Medical University Hospital said during a press conference, Abe was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m. The wound was deep enough to reach his heart, adding that the cause of death was believed to be blood loss.

“There was bleeding from various places and it couldn’t be stopped at all,” said Doctor Hidetada Fukushima. “Unfortunately, the heartbeat did not continue.”

Tetsuya Yamagami, a Nara resident, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. The suspect was previously a member of the maritime self-defense force, for about three years until 2005, according to government sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after returning to his office in Tokyo by helicopter from Yamagata Prefecture where he is campaigning, condemned the shooting of the former leader.

“The barbaric act that took the life of former Prime Minister Abe during the election (campaign) that served as the foundation of democracy must not be tolerated,” he said.

Abe, who is also the longtime leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was in Nara city to support a candidate running in the Advisory Council election. There was a crowd of people listening to his speech near the train station when the attack took place.

A Kyodo News reporter at the scene saw the attacker stealthily approach Abe, who had been talking for several minutes, before shooting him.

A loud scream rang out from the crowd and Abe fell to the ground seconds later. Yamagami was immediately arrested by the police officers.

This is a rare case of shooting in Japan, a country that has strict gun regulations. No Japanese prime minister after World War II has died.

The weapon used by Abe’s assailant made a sound that could be compared to an explosion, and white smoke rose into the air as it was released. A smell like gunpowder can be smelled afterwards.

Born into a prominent political family, Abe served as secretary to his father, former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, before being elected to the House of Representatives in 1993.

He had a brief stint as prime minister between 2006 and 2007 before taking up the post again in 2012. He stepped down due to health problems after nearly eight years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)