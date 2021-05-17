For the Third Time, US Blocks UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

New York, MINA – The United States (US) on Sunday for the third time in a week blocked a bid by the United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire to end Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli media, as quoted by the Quds News Network, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said her country was working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try and end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“14 of the 15 members of the Security Council plan to issue a joint statement, requiring unanimous approval, after closed emergency meetings on Monday and Wednesday last week,” the report said.

“The statement to be issued will call for an immediate ceasefire and condemn the occupied state and resistance,” explained the source.

The United States has reportedly blocked the offer twice during a resolution last week that would condemn Israel’s military response.

More than 200 people, including 58 children, were pronounced dead in heavy bombardment in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The occupation state has justified its bombing operations against civilians in Gaza in retaliation for missile attacks by insurgents.

However, the resistance, led by the Hamas movement, said its actions were a response to Israeli policy on the forced displacement of Palestinians to the east, namely Sheikh Jarrah.

This includes the attack on Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces during Ramadan. Israel has missed a deadline for Hamas to withdraw its troops from Muslims’ second Holy Site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)