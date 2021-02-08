Floods Hit some Areas Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – A number of areas in Jakarta and Karawang, West Java were inundated by floods on Monday after heavy rains hit the area.

The Chief Executive of DKI Jakarta Provincial BPBD, Sabdo Kurnianto said there were 150 neighborhoods flooded in South Jakarta and East Jakarta and more than a thousand people were displaced.

The flood height ranges from 40 centimeters to 275 centimeters, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Sabdo, the flood occurred due to high rainfall in the upstream area which triggered the overflow of Sunter River and Ciliwung River.

“Residents living around river are affected by the overflow. There were no casualties in this incident, “said Sabdo in a written statement on Monday.

Floods have also plagued eight sub-districts in Karawang Regency, West Java with a height of 30 centimeters to 150 centimeters.

Head of Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Raditya Jati said that as many as 7,774 people were affected and 691 of them were displaced.

“3 thousand housing units were submerged, 78 hectares of rice fields were affected, and the water level reached 30 to 150 centimeters,” Raditya told Anadolu Agency, Monday.

BNPB recorded that there had been more than 40 floods in February 2021 with a total of six people killed.

Floods occurred in a number of areas in Indonesia at the end of last week, namely in the city of Semarang, Central Java; East Lombok Regency; Dompu and Bima, West Nusa Tenggara; Jember, East Java; and Singkawang, West Kalimantan.

Raditya asks the public to stay alert and alert to floods considering the peak of the rainy season occurs this month.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued flood alerts in Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java and Central Java until February 9, 2021.

BMKG Public Relations Head Taufan Maulana said these areas have the potential to be hit by heavy rains. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)