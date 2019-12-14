Flash Flood Soak Thousands of Houses in South Solok, West Sumatra

Residents are saving their belongings that are still left at home, (ACTNews / Aan Saputra)

South Solok, MINA – Flash floods hit South Solok Regency, West Sumatra due to high-intensity rain on Friday.

Floods with a height of about 30-100 centimeters were estimated to inundate around 1,000 houses in the Koto Parik Subdistrict of Diateh, Sungai Pagu, and Pauh Duo, South Solok.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Solok said there was no information on fatalities due to this disaster, but it was ascertained that material losses were quite large because the floods knocked down a bridge and washed away six houses.

“The collapsed bridge, previously damaged by flash floods in mid-November. South Solok BPBD TRC along with the Indonesian Army/Police and Tagana are still helping affected victims, “said the Head of South Solok Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Section, Irda Hendri, as quoted by ACTnews.

The West Sumatra Aksi Cepat Tanggap Humanitarian Agency (ACT) itself is now preparing. The team is waiting for data from victims affected by the South Solok flash flood. It is planned that the ACT Team of West Sumatra will step down to provide assistance to the flood victims.

“We are still preparing while monitoring and collecting data. God willing, we will help our brothers and sisters affected by the flood, “said Aan Saputra from the West Sumatra ACT Program Team.

ACT previously had also distributed assistance to victims of flash floods and landslides in South Solok. Precisely, in Jorong Sapan Salak, Nagari Pakan Rabaa Timur, Koto Parit Gadang Diateh District.

A total of 50 kilograms of food packages containing cooking oil, sardines, eggs, bread, snacks, and baby food, were delivered last month. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)