First Case in Gaza, Two Residents Positive Coronavirus

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip on Saturday night announced that two of its citizens tested positive for coronavirus or Covid-19. It makes the first case in the region.

“Two people in the Gaza Strip are infected with coronavirus. This is the first positive case of the corona virus that has spread to more than 160 countries around the world,” the health ministry said at a press conference in Al-Ramal, west of Gaza City, as quoted from Central Palestinian Information (Palinfo) on Sunday, March 22.

“These two affected citizens just returned from Pakistan last Thursday. Both include those who are quarantined in Rafah and have not entered the Gaza Strip, ” said Deputy Minister of Health in the Gaza Strip, Yusuf Abu Al-Rish.

Abu Al-Rish said no cases were recorded from inside the Gaza Strip until now. Friday prayers at Gaza Strip mosques were canceled until further notice, in addition to the closure of restaurants, cafes, and meetinghouses.

The Ministry of Health has recommended that residents in the Gaza Strip limit activities and maintain social distance in interacting as a form of prevention.

With the announcement of two new positives in the Gaza Strip, the number of corona positive cases since the outbreak of this disease in Palestine has reached 55 cases, 17 of which were declared cured in Bethlehem. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)