Fire in Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery Adjacent to Eastern Wall of Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Smoke rose from the Bab al-Rahma cemetery, which is adjacent to the eastern wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Wednesday, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Fires broke out in the cemetery near Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on the necessary restoration operations for Islamic holy sites.

A few days ago, a stone fell from the southern wall of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, inside the area known as the old Al-Aqsa Mosque, after years of preventing restoration.

Local sources reported that a stone in the southern wall of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque fell from the top of the mihrab located inside the old Al-Aqsa Mosque, specifically the southern side.

Specialists in the occupied city of Jerusalem revealed developments related to a secret conspiracy by the Israeli occupation authorities in what is known as the “settlement of the southwestern corner” of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The settlement of the southwestern corner of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located between the Museum and the Al-Qibli prayer hall, and it is the closest to the Mughrabi Gate, from which Israeli settlers frequently storm Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli occupation is exploiting the inability of Muslims to reach the area, including the Islamic Endowments Department, to continue implementing its Judaization plans, as their excavations at the bottom of the settlement area were revealed in 2018, in addition to the sudden collapse of on of its slabs in 2020.

It’s noteworthy that the Israeli occupation forces have prevented any restoration process in the area since 1967, and there are no entrances to it except from the Al-Aqsa wells, or the stone-closed door in Al-Magharbi Gate. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)