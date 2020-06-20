Fatah: Palestinian Peace Based on International Resolutions

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Fatah Movement Central Committee Meeting emphasize that peace can only be happened based on the resolution of the international community.

The peace was with provisions on the formation of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital. That was the statement of the committee led by President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday as reported by the WAFA.

The Fatah Central Committee also reiterated their commitment to the resolution of international community and their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as the resolution adopted by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The Committee also continues to scrutinize Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The meeting also discussed the steps needed to curb the spread of the coronabirus pandemic, given the increase in cases registered over the past few days. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)