Extending Humanitarian Pause, Israel Releases 30 Palestinian Prisoners

Al-Quds, MINA – At least 30 Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli prisons were released on Tuesday evening, amid the extension of humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement Hamas.

Dozens of Palestinian were released from Israeli prisons after Hamas released 12 hostages, including two Thai citizens, reported by the Shafaq.com news site on Wednesday.

A bus carrying Palestinian prisoners has left Ofer Prison near Ramallah, transporting them to their homes in the West Bank.

In addition to the announcement of the release of prisoners, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also confirmed the arrival of 12 new hostages on the fifth day of the ceasefire.

The release of prisoners and exchange of hostages is part of a humanitarian pause mediated by the United States (US), Egypt and Qatar, which was originally due to end on Monday evening. However, the humanitarian pause was extended for two more days, and does not rule out the possibility of it being extended again.

The ceasefire includes a pause in fighting, an exchange of prisoners and hostages, and increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Despite the temporary ceasefire, Israel has made clear its intention to resume fighting with Hamas once the agreement is completed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)