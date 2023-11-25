During Humanitarian Pause, Israeli Soldiers Fire on Residents in North Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Just as a humanitarian pause period was agreed starting Friday morning at 7 o’clock, Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire on Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday afternoon.

A series of shots by Israeli forces resulted in two Gaza residents being martyred, and 11 others being injured, as they headed towards the main fighting zone in northern Gaza.

Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) News Hours said that the victim of the attack arrived at a hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the southern part of Gaza. The victim was shot in the leg.

Friday’s shooting came hours after the Israeli military warned hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced in southern Gaza not to attempt to return to their homes in the northern part of the territory, which is the focus of Israel’s ground offensive.

The Israeli military has distributed leaflets in southern Gaza saying that returning to northern Gaza is prohibited and dangerous.

Since the four-day humanitarian pause came into effect on Friday morning, hundreds of Palestinians have been seen trying to make their way to northern Gaza.

Witnesses said Israeli soldiers opened fire on people trying to head north.

Sofian Abu Amer, who has left Gaza City, said he decided to risk heading north to check on his home.

“We don’t have enough clothes, food and drink,” he said.

“The situation is very bad,” he said.

Since the start of the Israeli occupation forces’ attack on the Gaza Strip, seven weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the north on orders from the Israeli army. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)