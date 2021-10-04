Explosion at Mosque in Kabul, Eight Dead

Kabul, MINA – At least eight people died in a bomb explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul on Sunday.

As many as 20 people were also reported injured, according to Anadolu Agency from BBC Pashto.

Saeed Khosti, spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the Taliban’s interim government said three people had been arrested in connection with the blast.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed this.

On his Twitter account, he said a number of civilians died near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque due to the explosion.

Prior to the incident many people had gathered at the mosque for a memorial service for Mujahid’s late mother, Deputy Information Minister in the Taliban’s interim government.

So far there has been no claim of responsibility for the explosion. (T/RE1)

