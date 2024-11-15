Expert Claims Israel Hides Actual Number of Soldier Deaths

Tel Aviv, MINA – Military and strategic expert, Brigadier General Elias Hanna, has stated that Israel is concealing the true number of soldiers killed, along with the circumstances surrounding how, where, and when they died.

In his analysis of military developments in southern Lebanon, Hanna noted that the strategy used by the Israeli occupation forces explains the discrepancy between the reported figures and those claimed by Hezbollah in Lebanon, MEMO reported on Thursday.

He pointed out that many Israeli special forces and infantry personnel have been killed in southern Lebanon, indicating that Israeli troops typically carry out reconnaissance missions before deploying armored units.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that seven soldiers were killed when a building collapsed in a village in southern Lebanon.

He emphasized that changes in the geographical landscape require adjustments to battle strategies, explaining that Israel’s 36th Division is currently involved in advancing the battle against Hezbollah to the second line of villages in Lebanon.

Hanna stated that Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil, and Ainata are key points of interest and hinted that if the occupying forces succeed in reaching these areas, it would mark the transition to the second phase of their military operation in southern Lebanon, although control over these areas would not be guaranteed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)