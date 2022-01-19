EU Urges Israel to Cease Administrative Detention Practice

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union today urged the Israeli occupation authorities to cease the practice of administrative detention.

The European Union Delegation to Palestinians took it to twitter to condemn the placing of critically-ill Amal Muamar Nakhleh by the Israeli occupation authorities in administrative detention, WAFA reported.

According to a press release issued earlier by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Nakhleh, a 17-year-old Palestine refugee from Jalazone camp, was placed in administrative detention by the Israeli forces for six months on 21 January 2021.

The administrative detention was then extended for four months in May 2021 and then again in September 2021 for an additional four months. When the current extension expires on 18 January 2022, Amal will have been in prison for a year and will be 18 years old, no longer a minor.

“17 year old Palestinian Amal Muamar Nakhleh’s detention was extended until 18 May 2022. He has been administratively detained by Israeli authorities since 21 Jan 2021, and so far spent nearly 1 year in prison without being informed of the charges,” EU tweeted.

Commenting on Nakhleh’s serious medical condition, EU said, “He suffers from a severe autoimmune disease and imprisonment poses significant risks to his health.”

“Under international law, children and their rights must be protected, and the use of administrative detention without formal charges must cease,” it concluded.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)