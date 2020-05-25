Egypt Send Medical Aid to Palestine

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab al-Louh thanked President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the people of Egypt, for sending tens of tons of medical aid and disinfectant to Palestine to deal with Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Ambassador al-Louh said It shows the affirmation of special relations between the two countries and togetherness of Egypt with the Palestinian people in all difficulties.

Egyptian Red Crescent Society, as mentioned Egypt Today on Sunday had previously offered medical and humanitarian supplies to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The move was carried out in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Egypt has also sent medical supplies and medicines to a number of countries including China, the US, Sudan, South Sudan and Italy to help friendly countries fight COVID-19. (T/RE1)

