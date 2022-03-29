Egypt Opens Rafah Border For Umrah Pilgrims

Rafah, MINA – The Egyptian authorities opened the Rafah border crossing, Monday, for the third group of Umrah pilgrims from the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian authorities decided to allocate trips at the Rafah border until Tuesday, for the third group trip in two waves. Ma’an News reports.

The border also permits the return of Palestinians from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

The third group of umrah pilgrims totaling 600 people, after from Egypt will fly to the holy land of Mecca.

The Rafah Border Crossing or Rafah Border Crossing or Rafah Crossing Point is the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. The crossing is located on the Gaza–Egypt Border, which is recognized by the Israel-Egypt Peace Treaty. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)