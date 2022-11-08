Eclipse is Proof of Allah’s Power

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Eclipses are proof of Allah’’s power. An eclipse had occurred when Ibrahim, the son of the Prophet Muhammad was died.

At that time, there were people who argued that the occurrence of a solar eclipse was due to the death of Ibrahim so that the Messenger of Allah (sallallahu ‘alayhi wasallam) immediately reminded that the eclipse was not due to the death or birth of a person and he taught to perform the eclipse prayer and pray to Allah when the eclipse occurred.

The occurrence of an eclipse is a sign of the majesty of Allah Almighty as described in the verse:

ايَـٰتِهِ لَّيۡلُ لنَّهَارُ لشَّمۡسُ لۡقَمَرُ‌ۚ لَا اْ لِلشَّمۡسِ لَا لِلۡقَمَرِ اْ لِلَّهِ لَّذِى لَقَهُنَّ ڪُنتُمۡ اهُ

Meaning: “And of His signs are the night and day and the sun and moon. Do not prostrate to the sun or to the moon, but prostate to Allah, who created them, if it should be Him that you worship..” ( Fushilat [41]: 37).

In another verse, Allah says:

لَّذِى لَقَ لَّيۡلَ لنَّہَارَ لشَّمۡسَ لۡقَمَرَ‌ۖ لٌّ۬ لَكٍ۬

Meaning: “And it is He who created the night and the day and the sun and the moon; all [heavenly bodies] in an orbit are swimming ( Al-Anbiya [21]: 33).

The way Allah created and controlled the universe is a testament to His greatness and perfection.

One of the extraordinary universal phenomena that Allah shows is an eclipse.

Almost all fiqh books discuss eclipse prayers which include procedures for eclipse prayers sourced from various hadiths of the Prophet.

Allah is the one who has the right and is able to control everything. It is Allah who changes day and night, regulates the journey and moves the heavenly bodies and also causes eclipses at any time. All creatures are submissive and obedient to Him.

The existence of an eclipse provides a lesson as well as a warning for all of us to immediately repent of our sins and hasten to do good deeds. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)