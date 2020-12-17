During Christmas Holiday, Jakarta Implements 50% Capacity of WFO

Jakarta, MINA – Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Rasyid Baswedan continues to implement the capacity of working from the office or work from office (WFO) by 50 percent. However, the operational hour limit is set to a maximum of 07.00 p.m.

It was stated in the Governor’s Call (Sergub) Number 17 of 2020 concerning Control of Community Activities in Prevention of Covid-19 during the Christmas Holidays 2020 and New Year 2021. The Sergub was signed by Anies on Wednesday.

“Business actors, managers, organizers, or those in charge of offices/workplaces (offices) to impose operational hours limits no later than 07.00 p.m and impose a capacity limit for a maximum number of people who work in the office/workplace at the same time, “write point 1b, as quoted by MINA in a copy of the Sergub on Thursday.

The policy will take effect tomorrow, 18 December 2020, until 8 January 2021. This is done to increase efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Previously, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Handling Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan asked to tighten the work from home or WFH policy by up to 75 percent. The goal is to prevent a spike in cases of Covid-19 after vacation and joint leave as happened before. One of them happened in October 2020.

Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria also said that the Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta supports this policy. In fact, Ariza said, his staff had implemented such restrictions among the state civil apparatus (ASN).

“Yes, we certainly support the policy of the Coordinating Minister. We at the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government ask that all WFH be regulated and limited, we have also implemented it during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ariza at the DPRD DKI Jakarta Building on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)