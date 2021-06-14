Governor: Jakarta Faces New Waves of Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan asked the entire community and stakeholders in the capital to be aware of the worrying spike in Covid-19 cases in recent times.

According to Anies, Jakarta is currently facing a new wave of increasing Covid-19 cases as a result of the high mobility of the people during the Eid holiday.

“Jakarta is entering a very critical phase, if we do not act, there will be potential difficulties because health facilities may face an uncontrollable number of patients,” Anies told reporters in Jakarta, Sunday night.

The positivity rate in Jakarta has increased to 17 percent, although the number of tests has been increased to eight times the minimum standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of new cases in the capital reached more than 2,000 patients per day, making 75 percent of the hospitals for handling Covid-19 filled.

Anies asked the public to obey the rules related to health protocols, the obligation to use masks, to limiting capacity and operating hours.

“We will not compromise on violators who take an irresponsible attitude during this pandemic. I ask for everything, obey, be disciplined,” said Anies.

Previously, the Covid-19 Task Force said the spike in cases in Jakarta reached 302 percent as a result of the Eid holiday.

Apart from Jakarta, all provinces on the island of Java also experienced a spike in cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)