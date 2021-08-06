Jakarta Targets Third Dose Vaccination for Health Workers Completed in August

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan targets the third dose of vaccination for health workers to be completed by the end of August. He said there were at least 124,000 health workers in Jakarta.

“So, there are a total of 124,000 medical personnel in Jakarta, hopefully by the end of the month it can be completed,” said Anies at Tarakan Hospital, Central Jakarta on Friday.

The former Minister of Education and Culture explained that in the implementation of the third dose of vaccination,his party arranged the scheduling so that services at the hospital would not be disrupted.

This is because the Post-Immunization Adverse Events (AEFI) of modern vaccines are felt by health workers.

“It was felt by medical personnel that they had an AEFI even though it was mild, some of them felt hot and sometimes even felt that their arm was sore, not functioning normally, so usually there was a break of 1 to 2 days. That’s why the vaccine process is carried out in stages,” he said.

Furthermore, he also said the vaccination target of 8.8 million people in Jakarta would be achieved in the near future.

He explained, the latest data, the achievement of dose one in Jakarta has touched 8.2 million people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)