Jakarta Holds First Covid-19 Vaccinations for Children

Jakarta, MINA – Entering the third quarter of 2021, DKI Jakarta made a new history by becoming the first province to hold the Sinovac vaccination activity for children aged 12-17 years, which was held at SMAN 20, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta, on Thursday.

The Governor of Jakarta Province, Anies Baswedan expressed his gratitude because the efforts of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government to realize the kick off of the vaccination were successful.

Previously, this process has also gone through a review process with the health team, as well as has carried out a feasibility test for the Sinovac type vaccine with the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), so that the dose is appropriate for children.

“This morning, July 1, 2021, children in Jakarta have started getting vaccinated. Alhamdulillah, we are grateful that our efforts to protect every child of the nation are always given ease by Allah SWT. July 1 marks a new chapter, we want children to be safe, healthy, able to go back to school, able to achieve a future that can be better than all of us,” said Anies.

“Our children must be protected, freed from this COVID-19 outbreak, and they must take on a better future. That’s why I invite all parents wherever they are, let’s protect our children. Especially with the new variant, which is proven to affect children a lot, and we really need to make sure our children are protected, and do not face difficult conditions due to exposure to the Sars-Cov2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease,” he added.

Meanwhile, of the 168 variants of concern (VOC) there are 55 that have an impact on the exposure of children aged 0-18 years in Jakarta.

Therefore, the Provincial Government has prepared a vaccination regulation for children aged 12 to 17 years by showing their KIA or KTP (for students who already have it), and their parents’ Family Card (KK) if they don’t have a KIA/KTP.

After that the children will be screened by health workers in the field, and given a form for registration. In addition, parents can also register their children to be vaccinated online through the JAKI application. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)