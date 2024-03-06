Dozens of Palestinian Civilians Killed by Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were Wednesday killed, and others were injured, including children and women, in bombings by Israeli occupation aircraft on the Khan Yunis and Rafah governorates in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that the occupation forces continue intense bombardment in Hamad Town, the town of Bani Suhaila, and other areas in northern Khan Yunis, killing dozens of people.

The sources added that a number of civilians were killed as a result of artillery shelling that targeted the vicinity of Al-Shoka School, east of Rafah.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 30,717, medical sources confirmed.

They said that at least 72,156 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the sources noted. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)