Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa For Talmudic Rituals

Jerusalem, MINA – On Tuesday morning, dozens of Jewish extremist settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque with strict escort from the occupation police, to perform Talmudic rituals and prayers.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported, there are 61 settlers who invaded Al-Aqsa, and wandered from its yard. Quds Press reports.

Several other people tried to perform the Talmud ritual on the east side of the mosque.

The occupation police gave full protection to the settlers, when they stormed into the Al-Aqsa compound, in a provocative way, which angered mosque worshipers.

Occupied police stationed at the gate seized several personal identities of Muslim worshipers from Jerusalem.

Al-Aqsa Mosque invade by Jewish settlers almost every day, except on Fridays, in the morning and evening. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)