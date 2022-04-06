Dozens of Israel Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa and Netanyahu Plans to Storm it This Evening

Jerusalem, MINA – This morning, Wednesday, a number of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem and carried out provocative tours inside it.

Jerusalem sources stated that 83 settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning, Wednesday, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

As well, extremist Knesset member Yehuda Glick participated in the storming and gave an extremist religious lecture to settlers inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This comes before the storming of the former Prime Minister of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is scheduled for the evening hours of the day.

Netanyahu decided to participate in a march by the extremist right-wingers at seven o’clock this evening, Wednesday, while the occupation forces declared alert in the occupied city of Jerusalem, fearing that the intrusion would ignite a new popular escalation in the area.

Previously, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, stormed the Bab Al-Amoud area in occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of visiting the Israeli soldiers in this area. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)