Donald Trump ‘is fine’ following Gunshots Reported at Rally in Pennsylvania

Washington, MINA – Former US President Donald Trump “is fine” after he appeared injured Saturday following gunshots that were reported at a rally in the US state of Pennsylvania, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump was seen bloodied on his right ear as he was being whisked from the stage, according to social media footage.

Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” he said in a statement.

The suspected shooter has been “neutralized,” according to CNN, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The Secret Service said it implemented protective measures and the former president was safe.

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” it said.

The White House said President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident.

Reactions from across the political and business worlds began pouring in with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, denouncing the shooting.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)