Disappointed with the UAE, Palestine Cancels Dubai World Expo

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority announced the cancellation of its participation in the World Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The step was decided in a cabinet meeting in Ramallah on Monday, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh. This was quoted from Wafa.

This is done as a form of protest over the declaration of normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE last week.

Muhammad Shtayyeh considered the UAE’s move a clear deviation from the Arab consensus, and instead encouraged Israel to continue its aggression in the Palestinian territories.

The World Expo itself is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2021 and will last for six months. This event is the third largest after the World Cup and Olympics.

The event featured technological inventions and industrial innovations that were attended by approximately 190 countries. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)