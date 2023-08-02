Despite Wide-ranging Condemnation, Attacks on Qur’an Continue in Denmark

Geneva, MINA – Despite wide-ranging condemnation, members of the Islamophobic and extreme nationalist group called “Danske Patrioter” (Danish Patriots) on Tuesday burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

The group members chanted slogans against Islam and live-streamed the incident on social media, Anadolu Agency reported.

They also claimed to have burned a book allegedly written by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, at the same location.

They also burned the holy book in front of the embassies of Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Denmark said Monday that it has noted the latest declaration by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following a recent string of public desecrations of the Quran, saying it will continue close dialogue with the group’s member states.

“Denmark has condemned the recent Quran burnings and is exploring the possibility of intervening in special situations within Danish freedom of expression,” Rasmussen tweeted.

Releasing a statement following a session of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, the OIC “strongly condemned” the recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)