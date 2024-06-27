Deputy Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Minister of Religious Affairs to Discuss Education Cooperation

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (left) and Deputy Grand Shaykh of Al-Azhar University in Egypt (right). (Photo: Ministry of Religion Isykariman)

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Muhammad Ad-Duwainy, met with the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, in Jakarta on Tuesday.

As reported by Republika online, the meeting discussed strengthening educational cooperation between Indonesia and Al-Azhar, which hosts approximately 15,000 Indonesian students studying at its campus in Cairo, Egypt.

According to Ad-Duwainy, Indonesian students represent the largest number at Al-Azhar University. They are recognized for achieving academic excellence and demonstrating good moral conduct.

Ad-Duwainy expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Religious Affairs for their cooperation and role in ensuring proper regulations to prevent any adverse outcomes. He emphasized Al-Azhar’s commitment to producing outstanding generations with a moderate Islamic perspective (wasatiyyat Islam) who serve as ambassadors of Al-Azhar worldwide.

“Al-Azhar is also ready to provide training for imams and preachers as needed,” Ad-Duwainy stated in a press release in Jakarta on Thursday.

Yaqut promptly responded to the presentations by Sheikh Ad-Duwainy, stating that he will dispatch a delegation from the Ministry of Religious Affairs to Cairo to discuss technical aspects of the student registration process at Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

“This will also strengthen educational cooperation and Islamic preaching,” Yaqut added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)