Denied Vanuatu, Indonesia Invites The UN High Commissioner

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said Indonesia had invited the United Nations (UN) high commission for human rights to Indonesia without the interference of third parties.

It was conveyed in response to Vanuatu’s accusations against Indonesia at the UN general session on Saturday which claimed that they called on the UN Human Rights Council to visit Papua but Indonesia’s visit was refused.

“The High Commission for Human Rights was invited by Indonesia to visit Indonesia and not at the appeal of a third party,” said Faizasyah as quoted from Kompas on Tuesday.

He said that as the invitee, Indonesia is currently discussing the appropriate time to visit with the Human Rights Council in Bangkok.

It is because the Human Rights Council in Bangkok will represent the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the visit.

The time of the visit has not yet been obtained because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation that is currently still happening.

“We are talking about facts, Indonesia is currently discussing it (during the visit). However, it cannot yet be brought up, especially because of Covid-19,” said Faizasyah.

He said the invitation to the visit would later discuss many matters related to human rights.

The Papua issue will also be one that will be discussed.

Vanuatu raised the Papua issue. At every UN general session, he said, Indonesia always gave the right to reply.

It is not only at every UN general session, but also at other forums such as the Human Rights Council session, in Geneva.

“Every time Vanuatu raises it (the Papua issue) at the UN General Assembly, Indonesia always gives the right of reply in that forum. At the Human Rights Council Session in Geneva it has also been denied,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)