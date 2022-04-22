Demonstration in New York Condemns Israeli Aggression in Palestine

New York, MINA – Hundreds of communities and defenders of the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence participated in a mass demonstration in Manhattan, New York City, United States on Thursday.

Wafa reported that they condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people which is currently still ongoing, especially at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

Demonstrators walk from the front of the Israeli consulate and gather in front of the Israeli mission to the United Nations, New York.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and banners condemning the attacks and the continuous repression of worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They called for an end to the ongoing Nakba and the escalation of Israeli violence against the Palestinian people as well as mobilizing support for prisoners and demanding their release.

The Israeli occupation forces again carried out an attack on the Aqsa Mosque on Thursday. A number of Palestinian youths were reported to have been injured in the attack.

The occupation forces carried out the attack to facilitate the entry of settler extremist groups into the Al-Aqsa compound. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)