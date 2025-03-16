SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

sajadi Editor : Widi - 32 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

4 Views

Sana’a, MINA – The death toll from Saturday night’s US-UK airstrikes on multiple Yemeni cities has risen to 31, with 101 others injured, mostly women and children, the Houthi-run Health Ministry reported on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Anis Al-Asbahi, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated: “The massacres committed by the US aggression targeting civilian and residential areas in Sanaa, Saada, Al-Bayda, and Rada’a on Saturday resulted in 132 civilian casualties, including 31 martyrs and 101 wounded, most of whom are children and women.”

He added that the figures are “preliminary, as search efforts continue to recover victims following a series of US airstrikes targeting civilian sites.”

Asbahi condemned the attacks, calling them a “full-fledged war crime added to the record of the criminal coalition of evil” and a “blatant violation of all international laws and conventions.”

Also Read: Protesters across US Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

On Saturday, the Iran-backed Houthi group announced that US-UK airstrikes on Yemen killed 24 people, with at least 23 others wounded.

The Houthis warned Israel on March 7 to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip within four days or face renewed maritime operations against Israeli-linked vessels.

The US launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthis as President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the Iran-backed group continues attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade, in what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: US Considering Anti-Terrorism Law to Investigate Pro-Palestinian Protest

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Secretary-General Visits Rohingya Refugees Amid Looming Food Cuts in Bangladesh

TagAirstrike Victims casualties Civilian Impact conflict Death toll international relations Middle East Military Action UK Airstrikes US Airstrikes War News Yemen Yemeni Cities

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

  • 32 minutes ago
Palestine

WFP Unable to Deliver Food to Gaza Since March 2

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 14:45 WIB
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Release Israel-American Captives in Gaza

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:09 WIB
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

About 100,000 Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 10:16 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes Trump’s Retreat on Gaza Displacement Proposal

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 22:49 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Load More
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
Zelenskyy and Trump (photo: Universitas Airlangga)
America

US-Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Jeddah: Saudi FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

At Least 41 Israeli Captives Killed, Some by Israeli Fire: Report

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 07:59 WIB
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 14:37 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
America

Jewish Activists Stage Sit-in at Trump Tower Demanding Release of Mahmoud Khalil

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 13:57 WIB
Palestine

80,000 Muslims Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:19 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us