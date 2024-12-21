Death Toll of Israeli Aggression Surpasses 45,200

Gaza, MINA – At least 77 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,206, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 107,512 others were injured in the ongoing attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 77 people and injured 174 others in three massacres of families in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the streets because rescuers cannot reach them,” he added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On November 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its deadly war on Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)