Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Tops 45,400

Gaza, MINA – At least 37 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,436, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 108,038 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 37 people and injured 98 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October last year.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

