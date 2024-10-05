Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surges to 41,825

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 23 Palestinians and the injury of 66 others, according to medical sources.

They said that the Palestinian death toll from the Israel’s ongoing aggression since October 7 has surged to 41,825 reported fatalities, with an additional 96,910 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Meanwhile, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

