Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Rises to 40,476 Martyrs, 93,647 Injured

Gaza, MINA – The number of victims from the ongoing Zionist Israeli military aggression in Gaza has risen to 40,476 martyrs and 93,647 injured, with the majority being women and children.

Additionally, emergency services are still unable to reach many victims and bodies trapped under rubble or in the streets.

According to local medical sources in a statement quoted by Wafa on Tuesday, Zionist Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct ambulances and civil defense crews from transporting the deceased and injured.

Israeli forces have carried out three massacres against families in Gaza over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 41 Palestinians and injuries to 113 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)