Death Toll of Greater Jakarta Floodwaters Reaches to 16 People

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported the latest update on the death toll of floodwaters and landslides that have hit the Greater Jakarta region since Wednesday until Thursday morning reached to 16 people.

“Until now the data collected by BNPB have 16 people died because of flooding with the details of Jakarta 8, Bekasi 1, Depok 3, Kota Bogor 1, Bogor Region 1, Kota Tangerang 1, and Tangerang Selatan 1, “The Head of the BNPB Information and Communication Data Center Agus Wibowo said in his statement in Jakarta.

Currently, BNPB continues to collect the data from various sources and the possibility of increasing the number of victims.

People who live in areas that have the potential to flood in order to evacuate themselves to the safe place first and be prepared to face the possibility of flooding. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)