Death Toll of Earthquake in Cianjur Increased to 268 People

Cianjur, MINA – The death toll from the earthquake in Cianjur Regency continues to increase. As of Tuesday at 05.00 p.m, the death toll was 268, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“Now there are 268 dead victims. Of the 268, 122 bodies have been identified,” BNPB Head Suhariyanto said in a press conference at the Cianjur Emergency Response Post.

Suhariyanto said that his party and the relevant authorities were currently still searching for 151 victims who were said to be “missing”.

He also revealed that 1,083 people were injured as a result of the disaster. The number of refugees there reached 58,362 people.

Previously, President Joko Widodo on Tuesday visited the earthquake disaster site in Cugenang District, Cianjur Regency and he ordered various parties to help evacuate and open access for those affected by the landslide.

The president requested that the victims who were still buried be prioritized for evacuation and rescue. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)