Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 139 Martyrs, 950 Injured

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from brutal attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza continues to increase. As of Saturday there were 139 martyrs, including 39 children, while 950 injured victims.

Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip enters its sixth consecutive day, with Israeli air strikes hitting Palestinian refugee camps, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have also killed at least 13 Palestinians protesting against the attacks in Gaza.

As violence escalates, the humanitarian crisis worsens with thousands of Palestinian families taking refuge in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to avoid Israeli artillery fire.

The United Nations says an estimated 10,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza amid Israeli attacks.

Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement in Gaza, is trying to retaliate against Israeli attacks by firing a series of rockets at the southern Israeli cities of Askhelon and Ashdod. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)