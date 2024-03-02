Death Toll in Gaza Climbs to 30,228 as Israel’s Genocide Marks 147th Day

Gaza, MINA – A total of 193 Palestinians were killed in 16 massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces over the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, bringing the documented death toll since the outbreak of the Israeli war of genocide to 30,228, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, according to local health authorities, WAFA reported.

In addition to the 193 fatalities, 920 other Palestinians were injured by Israeli artillery, aerial strikes or sniper fire over the last 24 hours, while the number of injuries documented since the beginning of the aggression have climbed to 71,377, the sources added.

Some victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as the occupation forces continue to prevent the arrival of ambulance and rescue teams. Therefore, the actual figures are believed to be much higher.

Meantime, a Palestinian was killed and others injured this morning as Israeli airstrikes targeted a house belonging to the Abu Laila family in the town of Shawka, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, without prior warning.

Simultaneously, three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and others injured in the Israeli artillery shelling of a school housing displaced people in Hamad City, located northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli tanks and bulldozers further broke the town of Al-Qarara north of Khan Yunis amid intensive artillery shelling of the town.

Meantime, five Palestinians were killed and three others injured in the Israeli shelling of a group of citizens in the Al-Maslaba area east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Concurrently, ambulance and rescue teams retrieved the bodies of dozens of martyrs from the Naeem family after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

Earlier this morning, six Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli airstrikes targeted a house in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that the Israeli occupation forces continue to target residential neighborhoods, and that its teams are trying to provide medical aid as much as possible.

It called for the establishment of field hospitals and the dispatch of international medical delegations due to the collapse of the healthcare services across the war-torn enclave.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)