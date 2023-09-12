Death Toll from Morocco Earthquake Rise to 2,854

Rabat, MINA – The death toll from a deadly earthquake in Morocco has risen to 2,854 people, according to the country’s Interior Ministry on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry said 2,562 other people were injured in the magnitude-7 earthquake that jolted the North African country late Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre of the quake, which hit just after 11 p.m. local time, was 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) south-east of Marrakech, at a depth of 18.5 kilometres.

Massive damage was reported in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, from the deadly quake.

Rescue teams, on Monday, continued to search for missing people trapped under the rubble for the fourth day following the devastating quake.

A number of people were pulled out by rescuers from under the debris of collapsed buildings in various areas struck by the quake, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Several foreign rescue teams have already arrived in the country to join rescue efforts for survivors.

Morocco has, so far, accepted offers of assistance from Spain, the UK, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, the Moroccan government opened a special account with the Treasury and the Bank of Morocco to receive donations for the quake victims.

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in the last century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)