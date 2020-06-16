Danone SN Indonesia Supports Central Java Government to Prevent Stunting During COVID-19 Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Danone SN (Specialized Nutrition) Indonesia continues its support to Central Java Government in the effort of COVID-19 impact relief.

Through virtual conference, Monday, Danone SN Indonesia CEO Connia Ang formally hands over 10.000 nutrition products for pregnant and lactating mothers, and growing up milk for Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

This support follows up previous 30.000 healthy hydration products and 5.000 protective medical gear donated from Danone SN Indonesia to Central Java Government last month.

The aforementioned support has been distributed by Central Java Government to 67 healthcare facilities in 28 regencies/cities in Central Java.

Connie Ang appreciates Central Java Government that allows private sectors to show their contribution and go hand-in-hand to face this pandemic.

“This situation has given us many challenges in health sector, including the seemingly less prioritized issues such as stunting and nutrition fulfillment that are crucial for pregnant mothers and children. Danone SN Indonesia wants to support the people of Central Java through scientifically developed nutrition products based on people’s needs,” Connie explained.

In his opening remarks, Ganjar said that Central Java Government is committed to ensure that stunting prevention efforts continues to be prioritized despite the pandemic.

“Children are our priority since they are our future, and the future of the country and the world. We want to prevent stunting and malnutrition so that children can grow well. We would like to send our gratitude towards Danone Indonesia since this support towards vulnerable groups will highlight our unity, ignite humanity and collaborative actions to strengthen each other amidst this difficult situation,” Ganjar said.

Central Java Government has calculated and obtained vulnerable groups data who need nutrition support to avoid stunting.

According to Local Health Agency of Central Java, stunting prevalence in Central Java reaches 30% and the provincial government aims to reduce stunting by 10% in 10 years.

Danone Indonesia, through both of its business line of Specialized Nutrition and Waters has been consistently done its part to support government and society on pandemic relief.

“As a trusted company in terms of family nutrition needs, we are delighted to be able to contribute in the efforts of nutrition fulfillment and stunting prevention in Central Java. By doing this hand-in-hand, we are confident we can overcome this pandemic stronger and more united.” said Connie.

Danone in Indonesia is committed to deliver support of 30 Billion Rupiah in total for COVID-19 relief in Indonesia. The support has been distributed through partnerships with various insititutions from government, private sectors, to civil society organizations.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)