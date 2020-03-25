Danone Indonesia Commits IDR 15 Billion Donation to Support Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Danone in Indonesia through its two businesses, waters (AQUA, VIT, Mizone) and specialized nutrition (medical nutrition, nutrition for pregnant & lactating and growing up milk brands SGM Eksplor, Bebelac, Nutrilon Royal) announced that the group will donate in total more than IDR 15 Billion to fight against the virus COVID-19 in a form of cash and Danone products that will be delivered to numbers of COVID-19 referral hospitals in Indonesia.

Danone Indonesia collaborate with various institutions including non-profit organizations and hospitals to manage its funding.

“In response to the current Covid-19 outbreak which continues to spread, the company has mobilized quickly to provide crucial donations from across its businesses, to help those impacted. We are committed to provide what we can to support our government in curbing the pandemic’s spread,” said Danone Indonesia Vice President General Secretary Vera Galuh Sugijanto on Wednesday, March 25.

The cash funding that donated by Danone Indonesia will be used to purchase medical equipment, safety gears for health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic management and also food stock medical personnel, underprivileged families, as well as seniors, pregnant women and children in areas which are vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

As the coordination with several non-profit organizations and hospitals remains continue to deliver the funding; in the meantime, Danone Indonesia has sent more than 10 thousand boxes of AQUA bottles and will deliver thousands more boxes to number of COVID-19 referral hospitals across Indonesia, such as hospitals in DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, and East Java as well as SGM growing up milk products to non-profit organization ACT (Aksi Cepat Tanggap).

“At this point in time, our products are more essential than ever. Patients and healthcare professionals need water and nutrition to support their critical condition whilst saving people’s lifes. Therefore, it is our commitment to ensure the supplies are available in the hospitals,” said Vera.

Furthermore, some portion of the budget will also be used to develop corona campaign for kids with Ikatan Dokter Anak Indonesia and create Public Services Advertising with the government of Indonesia.

At present, Danone and several other parties from the private sector are also coordinating with the Government to formulate the most appropriate and efficient ways of collaborating to overcome COVID-19 in Indonesia.(R/R1/RE1)

