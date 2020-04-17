COVID-19 Patients Recovering in Indonesia Continue to Increase

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Task Force for the Handling of COVID-19 records the results of data recapitulation which states that patients recovering of COVID-19 increased to 607 people after there were an additional 59 people.

“We are grateful that the recovery has now reached 607 people and of course this will continue to increase in quite a large number in the next few days,” said the Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto at Graha BNPB, Jakarta on Friday, April 17.

The highest distribution of patients who recovered is in Jakarta Province, followed by East Java, South Sulawesi, West Java, Central Java, Bali and other regions in Indonesia.

“The highest distribution of patients who recovered in Jakarta is 204 patients, East Java 94 patients, South Sulawesi 43 patients, West Java 41 patients, Bali and Central Java together 36 patients, and the total in 29 other provinces is 607 patients , ” Yuri explained.

Of the total cases recovered and died, there were also additions to positive cases totaling 407 people, bringing the total to 5,923.

The data was taken from 42,108 specimen test results conducted using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method in 34 laboratories. A total of 37,134 cases of examined specimens obtained 5,923 positive data and 31,211 negative.

Then, for the number of people in monitoring (ODP) there were an increase of 4,286 to a total of 173,732 people and patients under surveillance (PDP) increased by 737 with a total of 12,610 people. The data is taken from 34 provinces in the country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)