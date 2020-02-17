Covid-19 Outbreaks, ACT Sends Mask to Three Countries

Makassar, MINA – An Indonesian Humanitarian Agency, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) has sent its first aid masks to three countries in Southeast Asia namely, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan to anticipate the transmission of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The one sending the head office, we at ACT South Sulawesi and other regional ACT in Indonesia only collect community donations and then put together at the central office. Furthermore, the center will hold its needs that will be sent,” said ACT South Sulawesi Chairman Faizal Agunisman in Makassar on Sunday.

He said the delivery of masks to the three countries was based on data from BNP2TKI. Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore are among three of the four countries with the highest number of Indonesian workers.

These migrant workers are in dire need of protection from the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the scarcity of masks is immediately unavoidable in these countries. The long line of mask seekers is reported to still occur in pharmaceutical stores there.

Faizal stated that all community donations were collected to help Indonesian citizens working abroad, and others people. He explained ACT as a global humanitarian institution would always be present to provide assistance and benefits to anyone, especially with the current coronavirus outbreak.

“ACT is a global humanitarian institution and we are here to provide assistance and benefits. One of the most urgently needed assistance is masks to reduce transmission of the coronavirus,” he said.

Sucita’s Global Humanity Response (GHR) Team said ACT sent 1,610 mask boxes with information of 1,210 boxes to Hong Kong, 300 boxes to Taiwan, and 100 boxes to Singapore. He said ACT will continue to seek stock masks for Indonesian citizens and the general public in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Taiwan.

“Thank God, we sent Sunday night as the first stage to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. “God willing, we will continue to search for stock for the next shipment, so we can serve more of our brothers,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)