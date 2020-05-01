Covid-19 Drug Supplies in Sudan Get Thinning

Khartoum, MINA – Minister of Health of the Republic of Sudan, dr. Akram Ali Toum, revealed that the supply of Covid-19 drugs in all of Sudan, which is owned by the government in the capital city of Khartoum and other provinces, is getting thinner, even some essential medicines have run out.

The statement was delivered at a press conference about Covid-19 Update and its handling throughout Sudan on Thursday night in Khartoum.

The Minister said all policy makers and government agencies were worried about the growing Covid-19 in Sudan.

He also said many doubted his statement yesterday that our medical equipment such as masks, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), etc. were only enough for the next 14 days. “Please check yourself in the warehouse that we have,” he said.

In the meantime he invited all local producers of medicines to have joint discussions related to HET that were more just and reasonable, especially in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic.

“And we appreciate the attitude that has been issued by the Pharmacist Union, the Pharmacy Service and all parties who reject the HET implementation of drugs that are too expensive,” he said.

The Minister of Health further revealed that he would soon hold a meeting with the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Sudan, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Trade & Industry to take appropriate policies amid the economic crisis and Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Covid-19 problem must be solved by mutual cooperation between elements of the government and all elements of our citizens to face this war. Plus must be disciplined in applying all Covid-19 emergency protap, from physical distancing, prohibition to gather and travel and others.

Until Thursday night, there were 67 cases of the latest positive people, so that there were 442 positive cases, while 39 died and 31 recovered.

The Ministry of Health of Sudan also announced that Covid-19 has spread to 13 provinces in Sudan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)