Covid-19 Case in Indonesia Raise to 40,000

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government have announced the total number of positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases until Tuesday, June 16 raise to 40,400 people.

The number increased 1,106 people compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, the number of patients recovered increased by 580 people, bringing the total to 15,703 people.

While the number of deaths increased by 33 people to a total of 2,231 people.

“430 cities/districts have been affected,” said the Special Government Spokesperson for Handling Covid-19 Achmad Yurianto.

Previously, Reisa Broto Asmoro’s National Task Force Public Communications Team confirmed to the community to hold discussions for themselves and family members at home.

Reisa reminds all of us need health assistance to remain safe and productive COVID-19.

“Can protect a reliable family. Stay productive and keep family members safe from COVID-19. Families are healthy, the community is also healthy,” Reisa told a press conference at the National Task Force Media Center, Jakarta, on Monday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)