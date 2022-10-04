Countering Jewish Extremists, Activists Call for Mobilization to Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – In an effort to deter Jewish extremist groups planning a massive attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinian activists called for the mobilization of residents to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Activists invite Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the interior to gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday and Wednesday. Al Manar reports.

Settlers are preparing to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate what they call the “Feast of Atonement” on October 4 and 5.

He stressed that the alarm time had come to defend Al-Aqsa, and to respond to the settlers’ plans.

On Monday, more than 200 Jewish settlers have started the celebration by storming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and dancing and singing in front of the Dome of the Sakhrah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)